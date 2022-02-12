No services are planned for Betty Ann Mead, 73, of Troy.
Ms. Mead died Wednesday, Feb. 2, at her residence.
She was born March 10, 1948, in Muscatine, Iowa, to Robert Mead and Annie Allen. She grew up on a farm in Lake City, Iowa. She later moved to Lake View, Iowa, where she spent many years. In 2013 she moved to Troy. She worked many years as a nurse aid at nursing homes and in customer service before retiring in 2005. She was a member of Christian Union Church in Lake City.
Survivors include two sisters, Bonnie Owen of Iowa and Cindy Scott of Troy; and a brother, Steven Mead of South Carolina.
