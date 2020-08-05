No services are planned for Jeffrey David Bailey, 68, of Whitney.
Mr. Bailey died Thursday, July 30, at a Waco hospital.
He was born Sept. 27, 1951, in Beckley, W.Va., to Wilmer Thomas Sr. and Alma Smedley Bailey. He served in the National Guard. He graduated from Tarleton University Central Texas. He worked for Scott & White. He was a member of the Church of Christ and was a Mason.
Survivors include his wife, Eleanor Lewis Bailey of Whitney; a daughter, Elizabeth Junek of Buckholts; a son, Jeffrey Thomas Bailey of Little River-Academy; 14 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.