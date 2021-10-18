BELTON — Services for Michael F. Gibbs, 75, of Belton will be 10 a.m. today in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Gibbs died Tuesday, Oct. 12, at a local hospital.
He was born Sept. 11, 1946, in Albuquerque, N.M., to Annie and W.H. Gibbs. He graduated from the University of Texas in 1968, and Baylor Law School in 1977. He was a lawyer in Bell County for many years.
Survivors include a daughter, Katie Gibbs; and a son, Gabriel Gibbs.
Memorials may be made to the Lena Armstrong Public Library in Belton, or any charity.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.