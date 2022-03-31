Jason Ray Jackson
Jason Ray Jackson, age 49, of Little River passed from this life during the early afternoon hours of Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his home. He was born in Dallas on the 30th day of September 1972 to parents Dwaine and Donna (Jones) Jackson.
Jason grew up and spent almost his entire life in the Temple and Little River area. He enjoyed being outside hunting and fishing with his dad, growing up. He married Katy George on November 28, 1992. Their union would grow to eventually include two sons, Jon-Michel and Travis. Jason worked at Hallcon for 17 and a half years, transporting rail crews to their trains. Jason loved his family, especially his grandchildren; he had a loving and kind soul that would help anyone in their time of need. He was “tough as nails” and a fighter till the end. He will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his father Dwaine as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Jason leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Katy Jackson of Killeen, son Jon-Michel Jackson and wife Johnah of Little River, son Travis Alan Jackson and wife Amanda of Temple, mother Donna Bigham of Temple, sister Jennifer Blair and husband Wesley of Detroit, TX and sister Amy Pyle and husband Will of Troy. Also surviving is his stepmother Sara Jackson of Little River, and three stepsisters Gloria Gamino of Cedar Park, Angela Crowell and husband James of Moody and Leslie Vasquez and husband Flo of Temple. He also leaves his two beloved grandchildren Jayden and Abel, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple on Friday, April 1st, 2022, at 3 o’clock p.m. with Pastor Chris Cannon officiating. The family will be accepting visitors one hour prior to the service.
The family asks that if you would like to make a donation to offset the costs of the funeral to send them to Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in care of Jason Jackson.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary