Services for Lillian Irene “Renie” Breichner, 82, of Bruceville-Eddy will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Breichner died Wednesday, May 12.
She was born Oct. 18, 1938, in Howard County, Md., to John William and Mildred Jones.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Breichner Sr.; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Peggy Breichner of Bruceville-Eddy; two sons, Joseph Breichner Jr. and Brian Breichner, both of Bruceville-Eddy; a brother, William “Bill” Jones of Maryland; a sister, Annie Bork of Hagerstown, Md.; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.