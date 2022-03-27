Suma Mahler of Belton, formerly of Heidenheimer, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 24th.
Suma was born May 19, 1928, in Sapulpa, Oklahoma to William “Rattlesnake Pete” Bowles and Ellen Morrison Bowles. She finished high school in Sapulpa and the earned a degree in Dietetic Science from Oklahoma A&M in Stillwater. She worked as a Dietician in Los Angeles CA, Houston TX, and finished her career at the VA Hospital in Temple. She married Billie Bob Mahler on October 12,1957 and they were happily married for 55 years. Suma and Billie Bob lived most of their life in Heidenheimer, TX where they farmed, raised cattle, and had three children.
Suma was proud to be a tribal member of the Muscogee Creek Nation. She loved to eat her traditional food and teach her children tribal language. She was a devout Christian and loved studying the bible with friends, Lois Snyder and Irene Eastham. She attended Temple Bible Church.
Having visited her Bowles relatives in Belton many times as a child, Suma developed a love for the area and was thrilled that she ended up here. The last years of her life were lived on the family farm west of Belton. She loved family gatherings and holiday celebrations. She was dearly loved by her family and everyone that met her.
Suma was preceded in death by her husband Billie Bob, her brother William Bowles, Jr. and his wife, Mary. She is survived by her daughter, Micki Su Greeson, husband, Tommy, Michael Mahler, wife, Angela, and Mark Mahler, wife, Julie. She dearly loved her 8 grandchildren, Grant Greeson, wife, Carly, daughters, Jordyn and Olivia, Lance Greeson, wife, Megan, son, Lane, Wolf Mahler, wife, Ashtin, Caroline Motley, husband, Marcus, Matthew Mahler, wife, Allison, Emily Mahler, Hallie Mahler, Rivers Mahler, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to all of the wonderful, caring staff at Mrs. Bee’s Private Care, AccentCare Hospice, and to Dr. Penelope Holland-Barkis.
A celebration of life service will be Monday, March 28th at 11:00 AM at the Creekside Center at Temple Bible Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Bible Church Mission’s fund.
Arrangements are in the care of Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center.