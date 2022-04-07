CAMERON — Services for Bennie Jay Pontruff, 65, of the Liberty Community in Milam County are pending with Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Mr. Pontruff died Wednesday, April 5, at a Temple hospital.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
CAMERON — Services for Bennie Jay Pontruff, 65, of the Liberty Community in Milam County are pending with Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Mr. Pontruff died Wednesday, April 5, at a Temple hospital.