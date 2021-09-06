CAMERON — Services for Mable Boldin, 87, of Cameron will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the Central Church of Christ in Cameron.
Burial will be in Cameron Rest Cemetery.
Ms. Boldin died Tuesday, Aug. 31, at her residence.
She was born March 18, 1934, in LaGrange to Everleaner Knight and Richard Milligan. She was a member of the Central Church of Christ. She was a licensed vocational nurse, and had retired from the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple.
Survivors include a daughter, Joyce Sims of Ormond Beach, Fla.; a son, Frederick Boldin of Cameron; a brother, Edward Walter Milligan of Temple; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.