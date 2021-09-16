Services for Gordon Allan “Buddy” Smith, 75, of Cedar Park and formerly of Little River will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Smith died Saturday, Sept. 4, in Cedar Park.
He was born June 25, 1946, in Austin to Gordon W. and Lois M. Murchinson Smith. He married Julia Emmons on Nov. 10, 2014. He moved from Cedar Park from San Antonio in 2016. He was a rancher, fertilizer salesman and was self-employed in the agriculture business.
Survivors include his wife of Cedar Park; his mother of Temple; two sons, Carl Smith of Kerrville and Craig Smith of Lockhart; a stepson, Brandon Briggs of Cedar Park; a stepdaughter, Bree Folk of Tucson, Ariz.; two sisters, Elaine Bigham of San Marcos and Connie Sublette of Tyler; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.