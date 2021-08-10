Florence Hanusch Winkler
Graveside services for Florence “Flo” Hanusch Winkler will be held on Tuesday, August 10th at 10:00 a.m. at Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy with Rev. Wilber Michalk officiating. Viewing was held on Monday, August 9th at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Flo went home to her Lord and Savior on August 3, 2021. Flo was born on October 8, 1937 in The Grove to Ben Hanusch and Tillie Melcher Hanusch. She graduated from Temple High School and worked at V & M Drugstore as a teenager. Flo was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and has lived in the Temple area all of her life. She married Marvin Winkler, Sr. on April 29, 1956 and they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
For the past 60 plus years, Flo and Marvin have owned and worked together in Temple Grinding Company and Temple Towing. She always had a smile and a kind word for anyone she met or knew. She cherished the many memories of special times at Winkler’s Waller for birthday parties, family reunions and holidays. Flo loved to spend time with family, give big hugs, and to bake. She would always make delicious cookies for family and customers at Christmas time. Flo had such a sweet spirit and was loved by so many over the years.
Flo was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Tillie Hanusch; sister, Lois Hanusch Constance; and brother, Robert “Bob” Hanusch.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin Winkler, Sr. of Temple; her three sons, Bruce Winkler and wife, Stephanie, of Moffat, Brian Winkler and wife, Susie, of Temple, and Marvin “JR” Winkler, Jr. and wife, Lisa, of Temple; daughter, Patricia Winkler Trexler of Morgan’s Point; sister, Bernice Deaver of Little River-Academy; seven grandchildren, Jeff Akin (Margina), Ramstein, Germany, Sean Akin (Dawn), Wylie, Christopher Winkler, Port Aransas, Emily Winkler, Temple, Tyler Winkler (Shawna), Woods Hole, Massachusetts, Brett Winkler (Kayla), Midland, Michigan, and Taylor Winkler (Hermilo) Belton; eight great grandchildren and her beloved dog, Bear.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
