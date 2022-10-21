Services for Charles Finney Ogilvie, 94, of Temple will be noon Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Charles Finney Ogilvie, 94, of Temple will be noon Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be 3 p.m. in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Ogilvie died Friday, Oct. 14.
He was born Aug. 16, 1928, at his grandfather’s home in Waco to Troy Mobley Ogilvie and Della Grace Finney. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High in Dallas. He served in the Army 1946-1948. He married Marjorie Chomel Ellis on Sept. 8, 1951. He earned bachelor’s degrees from Baylor University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, master’s degrees from Southwestern and Texas Tech University, and a doctorate from the University of South Carolina. He was a professor for 30 years at Wayland Baptist University and the University of Tennessee at Martin.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Carol Wilson of Orlando, Fla., and Lauren Ballard of Temple; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Texas Baptist Men Association, 5351 Catron Drive, Dallas, TX 75227.