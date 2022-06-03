Services for Eustaquia Morin, 91, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Morin died Sunday, May 29, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Sept. 20, 1930, in Chilton to Felix and Virginia Salazar Morin.
She was preceded in death by a son, Anthony C. Ortega; a daughter, Linda Ortega; and a great-great-grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Louis Ortega and Steve Ortega; a daughter, Esther Tull; a sister, Mercedes M. Nieto; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 22 great-great-grandchildren.
A reception will take place after the service at Higher Power Ministries Hall, 709 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, 76504.