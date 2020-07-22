No services are planned for Danny Joe Rodi, 64, of Belton.
Burial will be in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Rodi died Thursday, July 2, at his residence.
He was born May 12, 1956, in Temple to Joe Rodi and Janette McKenzie. He graduated from Temple High School in 1974. He served in the U.S. Navy. He worked for Rodi’s Radiator.
Survivors include his mother of Belton; a brother, Mickey Rodi of Belton; and two sisters, Toni Taylor of Waco and Becky Baer of Moffat.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Thursday at his residence, 437 N. Wall St. in Belton.
Branford/Dawson Funeral home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.