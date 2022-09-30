Services for Sirilo Falcon, 88, of Moffat will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Moffat Cemetery pavilion with Chaplain Lain officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Sirilo Falcon, 88, of Moffat will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Moffat Cemetery pavilion with Chaplain Lain officiating.
Mr. Falcon died Sunday, Sept. 25, in Temple.
He was born March 18, 1934, in Beeville to Josefa Falcon. He joined the U.S. Army in 1956 and served with the 48th Medical Battalion 2nd Armored Division in Korea, Germany, Japan and Vietnam. He retired as a 1st Sergeant Medical Specialist on Sept. 30, 1976, at Fort Hood after 20 years of service. His military awards include the Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and the Bronze Star Medal. He married Hiroko Yohen on Jan. 10, 1979, in Killeen.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two sons, Leonard Falcon of Rockwall and Jerry Falcon; a stepdaughter, Sharon Chaffin of Moffat; a brother, Hilario Torres of San Antonio; a sister, Rosa Torres Cantu of San Antonio; and five grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.