Services for Anne Bernice Donahue, 76, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Donahue died Tuesday, Aug. 9, at a local care facility.
She was born June 11, 1946, in Anaheim, Calif., to Louis and Marjorie Monks Criger. She served in the Marine Corps from 1965 to 1967.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Tuesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.