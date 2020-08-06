Jean MacKaracher Westerberg
Jean MacKaracher Westerberg, beloved wife and mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, long time resident of Salado, Texas passed away peacefully July 29, 2020.
Jean is survived by her husband of 66 years, Thomas H. Westerberg; daughters, Deborah Huff and husband Lou of Georgetown, TX, MaryAnn Westerberg of Rosamond, CA, Dianne Ferguson and husband Greg of Austin, TX, Carolyn Thompson and husband Kevin of Victoria, TX, Thomas Westerberg and wife Sandra of Mont Belvieu, TX, along with 14 grandchildren, Travis, Derek and Megan Mroski, Thomas, Doug and Jordan England, Kayleigh, Scott and Christie Ferguson, Kristen Miller and Ryan Thompson, Kyle, Lance and Corri Westerberg; 10 great-grandchildren: Lenzi and Wesley Tomlin, Lainee Mroski, Michael England, Emma, Max, Lillian and Quinn Miller, Parker and Peyton Westerberg. All whom loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace, and undying love for them.
Jean was born in Woburn, MA, Jan 8, 1931. She graduated from Melrose High School and worked for Mass Mutual Insurance Co. She married the love of her life, Tom Westerberg on March 6, 1954 in Springfield, MA. She embarked on a life long adventure as an Air Force wife traveling to Guam, Goose Bay Labrador, Nova Scotia and numerous states all while raising five children. Jean loved the ocean and more than anything she loved yearly family beach trips to Port Aransas, TX. She also attended Texas high school football games that her son Tom coached.
Jean was involved in many organizations. She served as Worthy Matron of The Order of Eastern Star, Round Rock chapter 315. She was past president of the Bell County Republican Women Organization and served on the council for the Salado Cemetery Association board. She was awarded the “Yellow Rose of Texas” by Gov. Rick Perry.
She loved God, family, and her country. She will be greatly missed. We love you mom!
The family wishes to thank the Wesleyan Assisted Living in Georgetown TX for the care they provided to Jean.
Family celebration of life will be on August 8th at Broecker Funeral Home, 949 West Village Road, Salado, TX 76571. The family will be receiving visitors at 10 am with service at 11 am. Private burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Friends of Salado Cemetery Association, PO Box 21, Salado, TX 76571 or Salado Area Republican Women P.O. Box 373 Salado, TX 76571.
