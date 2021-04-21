Services for Travis Fontaine Erskine, 43, of Houston will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Temple with the Rev. Jeff Smith and Kevin Cushman officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Erskine died Friday, April 16, at his residence.
He was born July 22, 1977, at Fort Jackson, Columbia, S.C., to retired Col. Mark and Kathy Crews Erskine. He was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Houston. He attended schools in Temple, Butzbach, Germany, and Anchorage, Alaska, and graduated from Temple High School in 1995. He graduated from Texas A&M University in 1999 with a bachelor of science degree in political science. In 2003, he graduated from South Texas School of Law with his juris doctorate degree. He was a member of Phi Delta Phi Honor Legal Fraternity while at South Texas College of Law. He was a member of the State Bar of Texas and the U. S. District Court, Southern District of Texas. At the time of his death he was an Insurance Litigator with Walker Wilcox Matousek LLP in Houston. He also served as a coach for several youth sports leagues.
Survivors include three daughters, Gracie Carrie, Mackenzie Kathy and Brinlee Evelyn, all of Houston; his parents; and three brothers, Newton Erskine and Cary Erskine, both of Belton, and Col. Todd Erskine of Temple.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to South Texas College of Law Houston Scholarship Fund, 1303 San Jacinto St., Houston, TX 77002; or to any charity.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.