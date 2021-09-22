Sheila Jane Weaver
Memorial services for Sheila Jane Weaver, 66, of Belton, will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Belton Church of Christ.
Sheila was born May 2, 1955, in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of Ben and Mary Jane (Banks) Sacco. She graduated from Salem High School, where she played flute in the band. Even as a youth she was active in her church as the President of the Methodist Youth Group and her community as a member of the garden club.
Sheila attended Ohio State University where she met Richard Weaver. Their relationship blossomed while members of Kingsway Singers, a Christian singing group that performed around the state, and at late-night pinochle games in the dorm hallway with friends. Sheila graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Medical Communications in 1977.
She married Richard Weaver on July 22, 1978, in Salem, Ohio, then they made their home in Texas, first moving to Austin. Sheila served as youth director at Memorial Methodist Church and worked as a patient advocate at St. David’s Hospital.
After welcoming three children into their family, Sheila yearned for small-town community, so they moved to Belton in 1986. Sheila was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, working with youth and women’s ministries. She also taught childcare classes through a Belton ISD program for parents.
Sheila saw a need in our community for a place to get quality Christian books and gifts, so she opened Greater Gifts in downtown Belton. When Sheila saw a need, she created a solution. After five years she sold Greater Gifts to spend more time with her family; then she began managing Belton Eye Care Center for her husband.
In 1994 Sheila and family joined the Belton Church of Christ, where she jumped right in to service wholeheartedly. Through the years she has served in almost every capacity from teaching 1st grade, to preparing communion, to hosting youth events in her home, to starting bible studies, to coaching Bible Quiz and LTC events, to planning family retreats and everything in between. Serving at Camp Koinonia was one of her favorite times, whether in the kitchen, writing curriculum, or guiding students through deep spiritual discussions. Sheila loved Jesus with all her heart, mind and soul. Her greatest joy was sharing His love with others.
Sheila was an entrepreneur at heart who loved creativity, so she opened Creekside Art Gallery in 2010. She was always encouraging creativity in others. When her kids started businesses, she gave them all the support and knowledge she could. She served as the studio manager for Nicole’s business, Zeal Design Studio, as well as Michelle and Ben’s business, That Art Place. In 2020, Sheila combined her gift of hospitality with business knowledge and welcomed her first guests into her own short term rental. She also helped manage Melissa and Zach’s lake house rental property.
She was known for being welcoming and encouraging to anyone in her path. Now Sheila has been welcomed to the glories of heaven with the encouraging words, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Sheila Weaver died Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the hospital in Temple, Texas.
Survivors include her husband, Richard Weaver of Belton; three children, Melissa Nieland and husband Zach, Nicole Holmes and husband Josh, and Ben Weaver and wife Michelle; two brothers, Jeff Sacco and Steve Sacco and wife Julie; and nine grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Belton Church of Christ Playground Fund or Camp Koinonia Scholarship Fund. Donate to both funds at beltonchurch.com/give or mail a check to 3003 N. Main, Belton, TX 76513.
