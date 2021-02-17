Services for Garlene Jeanette Rice Denman, 63, of Temple, originally scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, were delayed because of weather to the same time on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Regina Sauls officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs Denman died Saturday, Feb. 6, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Sept. 6, 1957, in Temple. She was a member of Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple. She attended Temple High School. She attended Ministry of Divine Purpose in Temple. She worked as a cook at various restaurants.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Nikita Rice; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include her husband, Martin Denman; two daughters, Debra Randolph of San Antonio and Diondrea Cunningham of Temple; her mother, Eula Love of Copperas Cove; her father, Gordon Thompson of Austin; a brother, William Rice of Temple; a sister, Rose Marie Thompson; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.