William (Billy) David Hughes, 43, of Salado passed away at his residence on December 3, 2021.
He was born in Pasadena, Texas, November 15, 1978, to Donald Gail Hughes and Sherry Louise Vernon.
Billy graduated from Salado High School in 1997, and has lived in and around Salado for 25 years.
He served in the United States Army for 4 years and was stationed in El Paso, Texas. He was deployed to Iraq during the Iraq Freedom War.
Billy was an amazing father. He coached his boys’ baseball and supported all his children in everything they did. He was dearly loved by everyone who knew him and will be greatly missed. He was a building contractor, played guitar, loved his Cowboys and was an accomplished griller.
Billy is preceded in death by his father; grandfather, W. R. Vernon; grandmother, Jimmie Vernon and sister, Jaquelin Sue Hughes.
He is survived by his children: Hamilton, Raylan, Tennesse and Anthony. He is also survived by his mother and step-father Robert Garwood of Belton; sister, Ronnie Gail and brother-in-law, Wesley Tucker of Belton; brother, Robert Hughes of Arizona; step-sister, Sabina Maigatter of Arizona; step-sister, Kim Reymundo of Temple, and step-sister, Samantha Garwood of Georgia; with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services for Billy will be: Visitation from 5 – 8:00 pm, Monday, December 13, 2021, at Broecker Funeral Chapel, Salado; a Celebration of Life, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:00 am at Heritage Country Church, 9929 Lark Trail, Salado with Ricky Lindsey officiating; and burial, Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 11:00 am at Central Texas Veteran Cemetery, Killeen, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, please visit: GoFundMe.com and search for Billy Hughes and his children.
All services are in the care of Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.