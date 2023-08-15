KILLEEN — No services are planned for David W. Karl, 73, of Belton.
Mr. Karl died Saturday, Aug. 5, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 20, 1950, to Arthur and Ola Mae Reveile Karl in Belton. He worked for many years at Intercaft and at Bloomers.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Karl; a daughter, Jessica Friend; two sons, Raymond Karl and Joshua Karl; a brother, Darryll; a sister, Shirley; and five grandchildren.
Affordable Burial and Cremation Service of Killeen is in charge of arrangements.