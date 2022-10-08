Antonio James “AJ” Cardenas
Antonio James “AJ” Cardenas, 22, of Temple, TX, passed away on September 30, 2022, in Temple, TX.
AJ was born in Temple, TX to Stacey Riley and Travis Cardenas on May 26, 2000. He enjoyed the outdoors, riding motorcycles, was even a rodeo clown and a bull rider for a while. He welcomed everyone with a hug and had a huge heart for his family. He married Sarah Young on August 1, 2021, in Copperas Cove. They welcomed their son Stephen James Cardenas on May 29, 2022, to the world.
AJ is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Victor Sample, aunt Brenda Lacy, and his first son Ryker Cardenas.
AJ is survived by wife Sarah Cardenas, son Stephen Cardenas, brothers Bubba, Jaren, and Cory, his mother Stacey Riley, father Travis Cardenas, and 2nd mother Michelle Cardenas.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple. Cremation services will be provided by Hewett-Arney Funeral Home, his ashes will remain with his family.
The family of AJ Cardenas wishes to extend our sincere thanks to friends and family.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary