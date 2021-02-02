Rex Leroy Murray Sr. 87 of Temple passed from this life on January 29, 2021 in Temple, Texas.
Services are being held at Harper Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, Texas at 2pm on Tuesday February 2, 2021.
Rex was born on September 6, 1933 to Jim and Clarice Murray in Stafford, Kansas. He was married to Joan Floy Alger from 1953 to 1984. He married Jo Ann Mahan on May 28, 1985.
He was a graduate of Temple High School and also attended Texas A&M.
He owned Murray Trailers and Murray Distributing.
Rex worked all his life in sales and ran 2 businesses. He enjoyed conversations with all people whether related to business, cows, or football-especially the Dallas Cowboys. He loved raising cows and going to the sale barns in the area. After retiring he enjoyed going on trail rides… Riding horses through Great Bend area, locally and other parts of Texas. He always looked forward to and attending Murray family reunions. Rex loved watching rodeo’s whether live or televised. He also enjoyed watching old Westerns. He enjoyed dove hunting and fishing trips with his sons. He was an excellent delegator of work and chores.
Rex was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Jack, Jerry, Bill, and Ed Murray; sisters Dorothy Hansen and Charlotte Bolding; son Lee Murray and grandson Kevin Murray.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife Jo Ann Murray; sister Kay Haberichter; son Larry Murray and wife Cindy; son Dan Murray and wife Melinda; Son Mark Murray and wife Denise; daughter in law Rene Murray; step-daughter Vickie Poole and husband Matthew; and step-son Ricky Smith and wife Cheryl. Grandchildren Jason Murray; Bryant Murray; Kelli Biddle; Kristi Jarzynkowski and husband Todd; Cody Murray; Cory Murray and wife Angelica; Jacob, Zachariah, Chloe and Allie Jo Poole, Forrest Smith and 9 great grandchildren.
A time of visitation will be from 12 to 2pm at Harper Talasek Funeral Home in Temple on February 2, 2021.
Paid Obituary