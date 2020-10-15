Private services for Marilyn Mundell Prescott, 68, of Belton will be at a later date.
Mrs. Prescott died Tuesday, Oct. 13.
She was born April 22, 1952, in Olathe, Kan., to Dr. Earl and Betty Mundell. She retired in 2008 from McAfee Mortgage in Temple and Killeen. She was a member of the Wildflower Country Club Ladies Golf Association.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Prescott; a son, Brandon Prescott of Pfluegerville; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baylor Scott & White Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.