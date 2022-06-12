BELTON — No services are planned for Elizabeth Sivley Bounds, 87, of Moffat.
Mrs. Bounds died Thursday, June 9, at a Temple Hospital.
She was born Oct. 7, 1934, in Florence, Ala. to Richard and Hilda Braun Sivley. She married Edgar Bounds in 1980. She attended Unity Church in Temple. She was co-manager of Moffat Water Supply. She was a member of Moffat Volunteer Fire Department.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Mike D. McIllvain; a daughter, Susan Lee Wagner; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moffat Community Center, Moffat Cemetery, Moffat Fire Department, or any charity.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.