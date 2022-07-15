CAMERON — Services for Dolores Mode, 85, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. today at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mrs. Mode died Thursday, July 14, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 11, 1937, in Rosebud to Ben George and Rubye Esther Wieting Winkleman. She grew up in the Wilson community and graduated from Rosebud High School in 1955. She later attended and graduated from Temple College. She married Troy Mode on Aug. 26, 1958. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Cameron where she taught Junior High Sunday School and volunteered with Vacation Bible School for many years. She was a member of the Milam County Historical Commission, the Friends of the Cameron Public Library and the Tourism Board. She also belonged to the History Club.
Survivors include her husband of Cameron; a daughter, Karen Mode of Waco; a son, Michael Mode of Midlothian; a sister, Ellicia Winkleman of Richardson; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. today at the funeral home.