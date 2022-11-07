CAMERON — Martha Lee Krenek, 74, of Cameron died Monday, Nov. 7, at a Temple hospital.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at North Elm Cemetery Pavilion near Cameron.
Mrs. Krenek was born April 22, 1948, in Cameron to L.H. and Geneva Solomon. She married Johnny Lee Krenek on May 25, 1968. She was a homemaker, and had worked as a phlebotomist for many years.
Survivors include her husband of Cameron; three sons, Kyle Krenek and Chris Krenek, both of Cameron, and Steven Krenek of Indiana; four sisters, Dorothy Davidson of Gause, Ruthie Price of Cameron, Jeanie Williams of Houston and Shirley Fisher of Fairfield; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.