Lou passed away on February 13, 2021 in a rehab facility in Temple.
A Mass of Christian burial for Lou will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Christ The King Catholic Church in Belton with Father Sang Quan officiating. Burial will follow at North Bellton Cemetery.
She was born February 20, 1924 in Michoacán, Mexico to Silvestre and Refugio Magaña. At the age of two she along with her mother and older sister joined her father in Pendleton, Texas. Her father had arrived in Texas a year earlier to provide them a better life. Lou attended Pendleton public schools and worked in the fields, restaurants and 19 years in housekeeping at UMHB. She was a resident of Belton since 1959. She was married to Jim Cordova for 26 years and they had three children. She later married Jose Gonzales. They were married for 26 years. Lou was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jose in December 2004, her former husband Jim in December 2020; three brothers, Pascual Magaña, Frank Magaña, and Cruz Perez; three sisters, Tomasa Morales, Enriqueta Fraga and Sally Martinez and daughter-in-law Mary Helen Cordova and grandson Jason Cordova.
She is survived by her children, Jimmy Cordova of Navasota and daughters, Lydia (Rod) Rodriguez of Belton and Irene (Charlie) Gonzales of Temple; 8 grandchildren, Jimmy J., Jeremy, Jeffrey Cordova, Conrad Rodriguez, Nina Salazar, Angela Klinkerman, Lori Olivares, and Carlos Gonzales; 15 great grandchildren and was Tía “Lutería” to numerous nieces and nephews.
Lou was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton since 1969. She enjoyed living in her home and taking care of her needs to the near end. She enjoyed family events, especially the annual Magaña family reunion, dancing and being outdoors. She loved to travel with family to Disneyland, Las Vegas, Six Flags and the Texas coast. She enjoyed her many senior tours to Memphis, Nashville and Dollywood, to name a few. Lou was a prayer warrior, praying for everyone she knew and anyone that asked her to pray for them. She was not to be interrupted at designated times for certain prayers. She blessed everyone as they left her home.
She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s baseball and softball games. She would watch the Texas Rangers and Cowboys games and understood the games pretty well. She played along with Wheel of Fortune and was excited when she guessed a puzzle. She had a green thumb and enjoyed working with her plants and watching the birds in her backyard. She was a great storyteller and had a good memory. She enjoyed cooking for anyone coming to her home.
She preferred to wait on others than to be waited on.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 5-7 PM at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with a rosary beginning at 7:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton or a charity of your choice.
