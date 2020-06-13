Services for Ena Fogleman, 92, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Moffat Cemetery in Moffat.
Mrs. Fogleman died Tuesday, June 9, at a Woodlands care center.
She was born June 22, 1927, to Lee and Mamieinda Aycock McLaughlin. She graduated from Temple High School in 1944. She received an associated degree from Central Texas College. She married C.E. Bill Fogleman. She worked for the civil service at Fort Hood.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Rita Fogleman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.