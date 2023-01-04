C.F. (Sonny) Ellis Jr.
C.F. (Sonny) Ellis Jr., 95, of Troy, TX, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at his residence. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 7th at Troy United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at
2 p.m. preceding the service.
Mr. Ellis was born June 9, 1927, to Clebert F. Ellis, Sr. and Lillian Wood Ellis in Troy. On March 12, 1949, Sonny married Alma Rose “Rosie” Hargett, the love of his life. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Troy and served as a deacon of Grace Baptist Church of Troy and Lakeview Baptist of Belton, TX.
After graduating from Troy High School in 1944 Sonny attended Radio School in Chicago. Because he was still too young for the Army to accept him, Sonny decided he would join the Merchant Marines. After World War II ended, he enlisted in the Army and was part of the 82nd Airborne Paratroopers. C.F. was a member of the Flying Gypsies and quite proud of it.
He had just been home long enough to have a family when the military called him back during the Korean conflict. He was awarded a Bronze Star for his service.
A man of many talents, he was mostly a self-employed builder and carpenter his entire life. He was actively engaged in developing the first Troy Volunteer Fire Department and the first Troy City Council. Sonny was an avid supporter of Troy ISD. He was an active member of the Athletic Booster Club and served on the Troy School Board from ’72-’74.
Survivors include a son, Steven Ellis of Jacksonville, Fla and wife Sylvia; two daughters, Elizabeth Smith of Troy and husband Ross and Pam Lochridge of Honey Grove and husband Jeff; a foster daughter, Nancy Perkins of Wisconsin; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Troy Education Enhancement Foundation, P.O. Box 98, Troy, TX 76579.
The Neptune Society of Austin is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary