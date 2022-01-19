ROCKDALE — No services are planned for Eric Chambers, 54, of Milano.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Chambers died Monday, Jan. 10, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 17, 1967, in Wichita, Kan., to Larry D. and Edna Elizabeth “Betty” Anderson Chambers. He served in the U.S. Navy. He worked in aviation maintenance. He moved to Milano in 2017 and worked as a ranch hand on the McLane Ranch.
Survivors include his father of Oklahoma; two brothers, Michael Chambers of Kansas and Terry Chambers of Louisiana; and two sisters, Maria Ruf of Utah and Shandrea Cornett of Oklahoma.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.