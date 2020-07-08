Jared W. (Jed) Olcott
Jared W. (Jed) Olcott, age 70 of Temple, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in a local care center. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 11th at Christ Episcopal Church with The Rev. Janice Krause officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
Mr. Olcott was born on July 13, 1949 in Mexico City, Mexico to William Jared Olcott and Gene Alice Wilbur Olcott. He attended Grafton School in Virginia, Arizona Ranch School in Tucson, Arizona and Tennessee College in Tennessee. Jed married Carol Kay Clark on September 1, 1984 in Emporia, Kansas. He served in the US Army during Vietnam, 20th Eng. Bde. from 1969 to 1972 and in the US until he was honorably discharged in 1977. Jed was an Amtrak agent for 30 years having worked in San Antonio, Newton, KS, Dodge City, KS, Garden City, KS, Austin and Temple where he retired in 2010. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. Jed was preceded in death by his father; his step-father, Spalding R. Fontaine; a step sister, Barbara Solernou and by a brother-in-law, Ramon Solernou, Sr.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Carol Kay Clark Olcott of Temple; his mother, Gene Wilbur Fontaine of Temple; step sister, Sue Keenan of Chicago, Illinois; nephews, Scott Keenan and wife, Dr. Ruth Wiley of Fort Worth, Texas, Jeff Keenan of Portland, Oregon, Ramon Solernou and wife Sheila of Waterbury, Connecticut and Miguel Solernou and wife Maria Consuelo of San Antonio, Texas; nieces, Suzie Wolf and husband Brian of Austin, Texas, Barbara “Barbie” Sassen of Austin, Texas and Elizabeth Gasca and husband Enrique of Los Angeles, California.
Memorial donations may be given in Mr. Olcott’s name to Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St., Temple, Texas 76501 or to the Bell County Animal Shelter, 2509 S. Loop 121, Belton, Texas 76513.
Paid Obituary