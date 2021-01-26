Marion Ramirez
Marion Ramirez, 82 of Belton, met her Heavenly Father and was reunited with the love of her life, Frank Ramirez, on January 18, 2021. She peacefully passed from this earth surrounded by loved ones in a Temple hospital. A Rosary was recited, in her honor, on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 12 pm noon at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. A Funeral Mass followed at 2 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Marion was born to Eugene and Hedwig Blachowski on October 18, 1938. She was the third of four children. She was born extremely premature at St. Luke’s Catholic Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Because she was born so prematurely, her parents and doctors put their Faith in God, as they always did, and prayed that their special little one would pull through. Marion’s parents made the decision to let the Nuns in the hospital name their tiny baby, because she was too little and ill to baptize in the Church. While she was tiny in size, she was strong-at-heart then, and throughout her entire life. She was raised in a loving family with her six-foot tall siblings, Connie, Ronnie, and Donnie... and then there was little four-foot-eleven inch Marion. She was always small in stature, but big in personality.
In the summer of 1953, 15-year-old Marion was at the movie theater on 6th Ave and National in Milwaukee when she met a handsome, young man named Frank Ramirez from Temple, TX. That would be the beginning of their beautiful love story. Frank and Marion were married just two years later and welcomed their first child, Cynthia. Soon after came Frank Jr., Angelita, and finally Reymundo to complete their beautiful family. Marion loved to cook and bake for her loved ones. She was famous for her fried chicken, fingerprint cookies, banana cake, and homemade cinnamon rolls that she used to let rise on the radiator. Although she was a little polish lady from Wisconsin, she could whip up a perfect stack of tortillas and speak Spanish like nobody’s business. She immersed herself in her children’s lives and activities and loved to host neighbors and friends.
In 1972 Frank, Marion, and the family packed up everything and moved to Texas. Their family evolved quickly. Children married, and grandchildren were born. Frank started a construction business and Marion held it all together at home. She loved being a wife, mother and really loved being a grandmother. She loved spoiling the grandchildren every chance she could. At Halloween her house was always the “Grand Finale” for all of the Grandkids. She pulled out the “special” candy bowl from on top of the refrigerator with all of the full size candy bars and they all got to fill their bags. She took yearly trips with the family to water parks, not to watch, but to jump in and hopefully not drown her four foot eleven inch body. If we haven’t already said she was an awesome lady, let us say it now. Marion and Frank also took a yearly trip to Las Vegas and they made wonderful memories.
In July 1988, Frank suddenly went to be with his Lord and Savior at the young age of 51. Marion was devastated and heartbroken. She was a widow at 49 and the love of her life was no longer here on this earth to share their beautiful family with her. She had to find that inner strength once again and continue to move forward into new and unknown territory, but as always she had the love and support of her family who cherished her.
She found love again entering the workforce and working with the babies in the nursery at Crenshaw-Harris Daycare. She loved those little ones. They helped heal her heart just a little. Babies have a way of doing that. God knows what he is doing when he gives us those innocent little souls to love.
Marion worked until 2003. When she was just 65 she was diagnosed with advanced stages of Alzheimer’s. She was losing her memory at an astonishing rate. She suffered some mini strokes, as well, and lost her ability to be mobile. Alzheimer’s is a cruel disease. It seems to rob families of valuable time with our loved ones. It deprives us of making more memories, or having conversations and advice that we may need to have. What it didn’t take away from Marion or our family was the hope of a heavenly reunion and final chapter of her love story.
If there were ever a good and faithful woman who waited to be reunited with her Savior and with her husband in heaven, it was Marion. As sad as we are to see her leave us here on earth, we are rejoicing for her as she has suffered in her earthly body for so long, and has deserved this reunion that she is having now in Heaven. She is dancing with Frank in Heaven and all is well with her soul!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Hedwig Blachowski of Milwaukee; her husband, Frank Ramirez of Temple, her brother, Donnie Blachowski of Long Beach CA.
Survivors include one sister, Connie Dowling of Milwaukee; one brother, Ron Blachowski and his wife, Trish Blachowski of Sun City West, Arizona; daughter, Cynthia Hernandez of Temple; son, Frank Ramirez Jr. and his wife, Susan Ramirez of Temple; daughter, Angelita Guynes and husband, Billy Guynes of Salado; son, Reymundo Ramirez and his wife, Wilma Ramirez of Temple; grandchildren, Elizabeth Park and her husband, Jonathan of Temple, Frankie Ramirez and his wife, Erika of Troy, Sara Ward and her husband, Jerome of Temple, Anthony Ramirez of Temple, Sonja Mettler and her husband, Ben of Dallas, Coty Estes of Aurora, CO, Danielle Partida and her husband, Juan Partida Jr. of Temple, Dusty Guynes and his wife, Kayla of Temple, and Ashley Ramirez of Temple; great-grandchildren, Griffin McGaughey and his wife, Kristi McGaughey of Temple, Haden McGaughey of Wesley Chapel, FL, Gaven Lopez of Temple, Nathaniel Ward, Hannah Partida, Natalia Partida, Avery Park, Taryn Partida, London Ramirez, Blaize Ramirez, Robert Ray Guynes, and Baby Girl Mettler arriving this spring; great-great-grandchildren, Bridgette Hoopingarner, and Addison Hoopingarner.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home
in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary