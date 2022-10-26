Dr. Charles Finney Ogilvie passed away peacefully and went to his heavenly home on October 14, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born August 16, 1928 in his grandfather’s home in Waco, Texas. He was the youngest son of Troy Mobley Ogilvie and Della Grace Finney of Dallas, Texas.
Charles graduated from Woodrow Wilson High in Dallas, Texas and immediately entered the US Military service in 1946. He served in the German Occupational Forces 1946-1948.
Returning home from military service to Dallas as part of the Gaston Avenue Baptist Youth organization where Charles met Marjorie Chomel Ellis. They were married on September 8, 1951 and celebrated 71 years of marriage.
Charles valued education, which was exemplified by his life as he earned two Bachelors of Arts degrees, two Masters degrees and ultimately a Doctorate degree. His areas of specialty were Divinity and History. His Bachelor degrees were from Baylor University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, his Masters degrees were from Southwestern and Texas Tech University and his PhD from the University of South Carolina. His multiple degrees led to a 30-year university professor career at Wayland Baptist University and the University of Tennessee at Martin where he taught history. Enhancing his professor career, Charles directed international historical tours to Europe and beyond for college students and teachers. Retirement in Texas furthered his travel opportunities throughout the remainder of his life.
Charles was a faithful, kind and cheerful mentor to his family, students and friends. He centered his life on one principle: be Christ-like to all he encountered. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Chomel Ogilvie of Temple, his daughters Carol Wilson and her husband Keith of Orlando Florida and Lauren Ballard and her husband Mark of Temple. Charles celebrated four grandchildren: Brady Ballard and his wife Heather, Michael Dian Sanders and her husband Jonathan, Leslie Clarkson and her husband Dale, William Brazelton and his wife Irene. Charles is survived by eight great-grandchildren: Cheyenne, Kylie, Charles, Declynn, Stella, Samuel, Matthew and Autumn.
Services will be held at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home at Noon, Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Charles will be laid to rest at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memory donations be made to Texas Baptist Men Association, 5351 Catron Dr., Dallas, Texas 75227.