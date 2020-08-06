Mary Helen Collins
Mary Helen Collins, age 91, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was a child of the depression who learned to sew at an early age and made many outfits for her mother, in particular, and for others as well. Helen also had a love for all animals from the farm on which she grew up to the farm she enjoyed with her husband, Richard, after their retirement.
She delivered calves and breathed life into puppies as a testament to her devotion of all things living. Nothing gave her more joy than walking through the gorgeous pine trees on their property with her favorite dog of all time, Rufe, who later became the subject of one of her most touching books. Copies of the book were in high demand from family members who appreciated her love of life and her knack for storytelling.
Helen was one of the first women to work alongside men at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company (“Ma Bell”) which is today AT&T. Because of her strong beliefs and work ethic she taught the women of the family that they were strong and of “Pioneer Stock”. In her later years she took great pride in working on the family genealogy with her sister, Dean Huddleston. As a result of her work she became a published author on the subject.
Another of her many accomplishments was as an avid and talented painter in her later years. She especially loved painting roosters although she still said she was never any good at painting chicken feet.
In her “spare time”, she and her husband traveled around the country to explore the beauty of many State and National Parks.
Helen was born in rural Temple, Texas to Mr. and Mrs. L.A. Gilliam who preceded her in death. She is also predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Richard Collins; sons Michael “Mickey” Collins and Laurence “Larry” Collins; and granddaughter Sharon Nickle. In addition, preceding her in death were 4 brothers, L.A. “Jack” Gilliam, Jr., Prentice “Pete” Gilliam, Luther “Bud” Gilliam and Don Gilliam and 4 sisters, Frances Lancaster, Louise Turknett, Geraldine “Dean” Huddleston and Emma Mae Bartek.
Helen is survived by a daughter, Evelyn “Lynn” Killen; step-son Russell Collins; brother, Andy Gilliam, and 6 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Because of Covid-19 and social distancing, a viewing will be available at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple on Friday during normal business hours.
To honor Helen a graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the pavilion at Hillcrest Cemetery and ultimately laid to rest at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple, Texas. Special thanks is due to the wonderful, dedicated caregivers at the Meridian of Temple. Thank you for loving on our dear, sweet Helen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice or to The Friends of the Temple Public Library.
