Services for Fannie “Marie” Knowles, 91, formerly of Fannett, will be at a later date at Calvary Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church in Fannett.
Burial will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Zwolle City Cemetery in Zwolle, La.
Mrs. Knowles died Tuesday, March 29.
She was born Sept. 3, 1930, in Zwolle. She was an elementary school teacher.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Carl Knowles; and a son, Timothy Carl Knowles.
Survivors include a daughter, Sharon Knowles; a son, James Mark Knowles; a brother, Clifton Ebarb; two sisters, Laverne McNulty and Elaine Tsitrelis; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.