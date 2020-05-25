Services for Lanita A. Murray, 91, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Dr. Ron Milne officiating.
Burial will be in Salado Cemetery.
Mrs. Murray died Sunday, May 24, at a local care center.
She was born June 25, 1928, in Salado to Guy E. and Florence Power Allamon. She graduated from Belton High School in 1944. She graduated from King’s Daughters School of Nursing in 1948. She married Billy E. Murray on Jan. 4, 1948, in Temple. She worked at King’s Daughters Hospital. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband on July 27, 1990.
Survivors include a daughter, Clarice Boyd of Temple; a son, David Murray of Fredericksburg; a brother, Robert Allamon of Biloxi, Miss.; a sister, Betty Dungan of Round Rock; two grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Salado Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 21, Salado, TX 76571-0021.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.