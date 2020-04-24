SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Services for Bonnie Lodene Wendland Petway, 86, of West Orange, N.J., and formerly of Temple will be private.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Ms. Petway died Saturday, April 11, in West Orange.
She was born July 12, 1933, in Temple to Willie Wells and Kathaleen Lodene Ware Wendland. She graduated from Temple High School in 1951. She received a degree in music education from Southern Methodist University in 1955. She taught music in Dallas public schools. She was a member of St George’s Episcopal Church in Maplewood, N.J. She also was a member of Alpha Delta Pi.
Survivors include a son, Austin Lamar Petway of Woodbridge, Va.; a daughter, Kathaleen “Kat” Petway Bendigo of Maplewood; and four grandchildren.
Preston Funeral Home in South Orange, N.J., is in charge of arrangements.