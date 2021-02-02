Cecil Vernon Wall
Cecil Vernon Wall, age 96, of Temple, Texas passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 after a short illness. He was born on November 15, 1924 in Coryell County Texas to Hugh Tabor Wall and Ola Mildred Loftis Wall.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00am at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home followed by burial at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Cecil was raised in Mills County Texas, graduating from Star High School in Star, Texas. He was immediately drafted into the United States Navy. He served in WWII on Fletcher Class destroyers USS Saufley and later on sister ship USS Waller. He saw much action in the Pacific until the end of WWII. He was honorably discharged and returned to central Texas.
Cecil worked in various jobs including telephone company, independent ranch/farm operations, and livestock transport operations.
During this time he met Mary Alice Boyd at her high school graduation. They courted for a time and married September 5, 1953.
They settled in Temple and Cecil worked for Santa Fe Hospital and later Santa Fe Railroad in the Bridges and Building department retiring in 1990.
He volunteered in many positions including board at Santa Fe Credit Union, Meals on Wheels, Boy Scout leader, Little League Baseball Coach and many more groups or individual needing help.
He was an active member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Temple having served as an Elder, the Finance Committee, and many other programs.
Cecil is survived by his wife of 67 years Mary Alice Wall of Temple, a son Vernon Leslie Wall and wife Barbara Jean of Pflugerville, and 2 granddaughters Leslie Christine Wall of Pflugerville and Lindsey Allison Wall of Stephenville.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Grace Presbyterian Church, 2401 S. 57th St. Temple, Texas 76504 would be appreciated.
To share a memory or to sign Cecil’s guestbook, please visit www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com.
Paid Obituary