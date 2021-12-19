Mariano “Mario” Aguirre
A rosary will be recited on Monday, December 20th at 7:00 pm at the Alameda Mortuary, 9420 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 21st at 9:00 am at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM. Interment will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery on Thursday, December 30th at 10:30 am.
