BELTON — Services for Laura Freytag, 93, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Salado with the Rev. Jude Uche officiating.
Mrs. Freytag died Saturday, May 27, at a Belton nursing center.
She was born Jan. 14, 1930, to Otto and Mamie Kuehn in Smithville. She married Frank Erwin Freytag on Oct. 4, 1948, in Plum. She worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell in Smithville. They moved to Austin and Cameron before moving to Temple in 1960. They owned and operated Freytag Feed and Seed until the late 1970s when they sold the business. They opened two sandwich shops in Temple and a steakhouse in Little River-Academy. She also was a bookkeeper for their other business, Freytag Irrigation. Later she worked at the Scott and White help desk.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2005; and by a daughter, Terry Lynn Crawford of Price, Utah, in April of 2022.
Survivors include two daughters, Deborah Green and Cynthia Mizell, both of Temple; three sons, Richard Freytag and Gary Freytag, both of Temple, and David Freytag of Washington, D.C.; four sisters; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Luke Catholic Church Columbarium, 2807 Oakdale Drive, Temple, TX 76502; or St. Stephen Women’s Society, P.O. Box 703, Salado, TX 76571.
Visitation will be 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, followed by a rosary.