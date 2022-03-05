BELTON — Services for Frankie Lee Ward, 62, of Belton are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Ward died Friday, March 4, at his residence.
Updated: March 5, 2022 @ 10:09 pm
