Lorene Theresa Schneider
Lorene Theresa Schneider peacefully passed surrounded by family on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the age of 95. She was born on May 1, 1927 in Westphalia, Texas. She was the 5th of 9 children born to Frank William (Will) Raabe and Caroline Moeller.
Lorene graduated from Lott High School. During WWII she began working for Southwestern Bell Telephone in San Antonio, Texas. After the war she married Heins Leo (Jesse) Schneider on May 26, 1947 in Westphalia. They settled in Temple, Texas where they raised their 5 children. Lorene continued to work for Southwestern Bell until her retirement in 1983. Lorene and Jessie were happily married for 57 years. Thoroughly enjoying their golden years, they spent their retirement traveling throughout the United States. Lorene was a charter member of St. Luke Catholic church where she was active in the Women’s Society, Altar Society and Bereavement Committee.
Lorene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her 4 sisters and 4 brothers. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by her five children: Ronald Leo (Rebecca), Thomas Anthony (Gwynn), Russell William (Sue), Susan Lorene Schneider, and Carolyn Ann Hahn (Johnnie), 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 20th, 2022 at 5:00 pm followed by a 6:00 pm recitation of the Rosary at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 21st, 2022 at 11:00 am at St Luke Catholic Church in Temple, followed by the Rite of Committal at Bellwood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Luke Catholic Church Women’s Society Bereavement Committee. Mom was very committed to serving those in her community affected by loss.
