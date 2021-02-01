Virginia Ann (Jan) Austin went home to be with the Lord on January 28, 2021. Mrs. Austin was born June 25, 1930 to Walter and Mable Winters Cook. Jan was born and grew up in West Texas in the little cotton farm community of Hodges where her favorite thing to do was jump on her horse, grab her book and ride the farm.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Lanier Cook and one grandson, Jake Neale Campbell. Survivors include her husband of 71 years, coming up on 72 years, Hubert Lee Austin, three children, Larry Austin and wife, Susan of Colleyville, Texas, Mickey Austin and wife, Nancy of Denver, Colorado and Renee Campbell and husband, Jim of Boerne, Texas, six grandchildren, Katie Irwin, Michelle Austin, Blake Austin, Blair Austin, Jared Campbell and Nicolas Campbell and six great-grandchildren, Jackson Austin, Charlie Austin, Lucia Austin, Kennedy Campbell, Grayson Campbell and Collins Campbell.
Jan’s true passion revolved around the love she had for her family. She married her soulmate Hubert Lee Austin on February 5, 1949 and was always at his side. Hubert is a retired minister from First United Methodist Church, in Temple and she was always his inspiration and strength in whatever journey God lead them to do. Jan and Hubert raised their children Larry, Mickey and Renee in Mexia, Texas.
A kind compassionate woman that was always thinking of others and God’s love shined brightly for all to see her radiant beauty. She will be missed and her grandson Jake welcomed home his beloved MawMaw to heavens’ gate.
Memorials may be contributed to a charity of your choice.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7:30 on Monday, February 1st, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. A private burial will be held on Tuesday for family members.
Online guestbook at www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com.
Paid Obituary