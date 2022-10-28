No services are planned for Annie “Ann” Sue Ogden, 88, of Temple.
No services are planned for Annie “Ann” Sue Ogden, 88, of Temple.
Mrs. Ogden died Tuesday, Oct. 25, at her residence.
She was born July 21, 1934, to Robert Lee and Mary Odelle McGee Cassels. She graduated from Mineola High School in 1951. She attended Tarleton State University. She married Joe Ogden on Nov. 5, 1953. She volunteered at the Scott & White Memorial Hospital gift shop for more than 15 years, as well as with Georgetown Hospital and Seton Medical Center in Austin for many years. Ann attended Georgetown Presbyterian Church for many years.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Kay Lynn Ogden of Santa Fe and Janet Ogden Henderson of Thorndale; a brother, Robert “Bob” Cassels of Quitman; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.