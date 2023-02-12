Services for Barbara Ann Smith, 72, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Glen Haynes officiating.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Smith died Monday, Feb. 6, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 4, 1950, to Joseph Kidd and Barbara Faye Jackson in Trenton, N.J. She graduated from Trenton High School. She received licenses as a certified nursing assistant and in phlebotomy from Burlington County College in New Jersey. She was a member of Seventh Day Adventist Church in Temple. She worked as a certified nursing assistant for 16 years at Deborah Heart and Lung Hospital in Browns Mills, N.J., and as a phlebotomist for five years at Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple.
Survivors include her husband, Carl Sargent of Temple; a son, Cecil Bryant III of California; three daughters, Tyra Porcher and Theresa Juniewicz, both of Temple, and Ann Bryant Oliver of North Carolina; a sister, Pamela Springs of Country Lakes, N.J.; 19 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.