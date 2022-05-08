Memorial Services for Mildred Olene Lamb, 88, of Belton, will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at First United Methodist Church of Belton with Pastor Jeff Miller officiating.
Mildred Olene Lamb died on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at her home residence.
Mildred Olene (Butts) Lamb was born on February 24, 1934 to Marvin Truman Butts and Opal Dorene Brand in Quanah, Texas. She graduated from high school and then attended junior college in Waxahachie, Texas. She transferred to North Texas State College where she obtained her bachelors of science then she started teaching in Dallas. She furthered her education for her master’s degree at North Texas State University in 1962. She met in the fall of 1962 the love of her life, Mr. John Fabyan Lamb Jr., then married in 1964. She had a passion for teaching and taught both at a night school teaching College Algebra at Paris Junior College 93-96. She taught Math and Computer Science in Commerce Independent School District from 1980 to 1995 till her retirement. Hobbies included gardening, sewing, cooking, and crocheting. She spent her time enjoying traveling, cruises, and grandchildren. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, and a membership chairman. She will be remembered for her homemade bread.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Melvin Butts, and a son-in-law Elbert Eugene Boss; and a brother-in-law, James B. Lamb
She is survived by her husband, 58 years, John Lamb Jr., three sisters, Francis Hanks, Oleta Hamby, Jeanette Redwine; two daughters, Brenda Boss, Margaret Bachand and husband Charles, six grandchildren, Elbert Eugene Boss Jr, Jessica Brewer, James (Matt) Haley, Tristan Boss, Kristen Bachand, Kathryn Bachand; and ten great grandchildren; Alexis Wade, Jocelyn Brewer, Jeremiah Wade, Elyse Boss, Kevonta Skinner, Kiara Skinner, Ethan Arendall, Elijah Plummer, Zander Haley and Steven Haley.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to the First United Methodist Church 205 E. 3rd Ave. in Belton, Texas 76513.
A special thank you to the First United Methodist Church for their care and prayers
Arrangements are under the direction of Sabrina N. Young of Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center.
