Queen Elizabeth Thompson, 91 of Troy, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. A funeral service was held January 3, 2019 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Temple. Burial services followed at Bellwood Memorial Park and Cemetery.
Queen Elizabeth was born January 15, 1928 to Norman G. and Maggie Ethel (Bouldin) McGregor in Pendleton, Texas. She was named “Queen” by her father who called her mother Queen as a nickname. As the last child of nine, the story goes, her mother gave her father permission to name her because she was tired of naming girls! Elizabeth chose to use her middle name most of her life.
Mrs. Thompson was employed by Bell Telephone Company for 33 years as Business Office Supervisor and retired in 1978. She was a member of the American Business Women Association where she was National Business Woman of the Year in 1982. She was also a member of Telephone Pioneers, the National Rural Letter Carriers Auxiliary, the State Auxiliary of the Texas Water Utilities Association, and Joy Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church of Troy where she was active for many years serving on committees and teaching. She loved doing volunteer work including King’s Daughters Hospital and mission activities. She married Jack Edmond Thompson, the love of her life, on June 19, 1948 in Troy, Texas. They shared many happy years together with family and friends. Their generosity and hospitality were well-known in their much-loved hometown of Troy. They were married for 67 years before he passed on July 7, 2014.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Edmond Thompson; her parents, Norman G. McGregor and Maggie E. (Queen) McGregor; five sisters, Tina Pauline Berry, Lora Lee Young, Marcell Gowdy, Bea Elrod, and Doris Menzel; and three brothers, William McGregor, Garland McGregor, and Barnell McGregor.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by several nieces, nephews, and many friends left to cherish her memory.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Heights Baptist Church 1220 S. 49th St. Temple, Texas 76504; First Baptist Church of Troy, 20 Church Ave. Troy, Texas 76579; or Churches Touching Lives for Christ, P.O. Box 5, Temple, Texas 76503-0005.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Wildflower Place and the staff and nurses with Compassus Hospice for their friendship and care during these last few years.