William Anthony (Tony) Childress
William Anthony (Tony) Childress, age 81, of Temple passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center.
Tony was born on March 13, 1941 in Shreveport, LA to William Eli (Bill) Childress and Lillian Elizabeth (Scroggins) Childress.
At a young age, his parents moved to Atlanta, GA where he spent most of his growing up years in Avondale Estates in the Atlanta area. He loved to tell about his young life in Avondale Estates and what it was like to be in a “perfect world” with perfect mother and dad. From Atlanta, his family moved to Dallas, TX where he finished high school and went on to attend University of Texas at Arlington. After college he worked in many positions in the computer business.
Tony married Donna Burns Frier on November 15, 1974. Soon after their marriage they moved to Austin, TX and from Austin, TX to Temple, TX to join his dad in the tire and automotive business. His dad founded Quality Tire Distributors, Inc. in 1975. In 1978 his dad passed away and Donna joined Tony in that business and worked side by side successfully for the next 32 years. They sold Quality Tire on May 1, 2007.
During his life, Tony loved fishing, motorcycles, classic rock music and golf. He was an avid golfer, he had 3 hole in ones and won the club championship at Wildflower Country Club in 1994.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Tony is survived by his wife of 48 years, brother Jack Donald Childress (Sidney) of Atlanta, GA, daughters, Teri Lynn Crocker (Pat) of Denver, CO and Traci Lee Heitz (significant other Benny) of Denver, CO, son, Michael Frier (Shannon) of Keller, TX, grandchildren, Courtney and Kristin Mangham of Denver, CO, Joshua Frier (Stephanie) of Temple, TX, and Jordyn Frier of North Dallas. He also has a great-grandson Lukas Frier of Temple, TX.
There will be a celebration of life on April 1, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Wildflower Country Club.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to linksplayers.com, South Texas Region or to the Temple Humane Society.
Scanio-Harper of Temple entrusted with the cremation arrangements.
