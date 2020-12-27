ROCKDALE — Services for Violet Maxine “Mickey” Smith, 92, of Temple will be private.
Mrs. Smith died Tuesday, Dec. 22.
She was born July 31, 1928, in Athens to Roy and Cora Belle Tanner. She graduated from high school in Palestine in 1945. She married Wade L. Smith Jr. on April 29, 1953. She was a Merle Norman beauty consultant and worked for Kountry Inn Motel.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2006.
Survivors include a son, Wade Smith; a daughter, Pam Carder; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.